HILLERMAN, Ill. — Bonnie Johnson Ragain, 98 of Hillerman, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Trenton, Tennessee, the daughter of Rev. Garfield Smothers and Myrtle Selph Smothers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 2:33 pm
HILLERMAN, Ill. — Bonnie Johnson Ragain, 98 of Hillerman, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 27, 1924, in Trenton, Tennessee, the daughter of Rev. Garfield Smothers and Myrtle Selph Smothers.
She married Clifford “Skip” Johnson on April 4, 1941, and had a daughter, Terry Johnson Fick. Clifford preceded her in death on March 21, 1996. In Oct. 2001, she was united in marriage to Charles Ragain, who passed away on Sept. 1, 2011.
She was a faithful member of the Hillerman Baptist Church, serving in several positions, such as teaching Sunday school classes and as church clerk for many years.
She and “Skip” owned and operated the general store at Hillerman from 1971 till 1982.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Terry Fick and husband Robert; sister-in-law, Nelda Smothers; stepson, Scott Ragain and wife Martina; three step grandsons, Ben Ragain (Katie), Luke and Nathan Ragain; three step great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first and second husbands; infant sister, Mandy; her brother, Don Smothers; two stepsons, Paul Meyers and Tony Ragain.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with Rev. Ben Hottel officiating. Burial will follow in Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bonnie’s name to the Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.