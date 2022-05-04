WICKLIFFE — Bonnie Jane Wilson Sullivan, 78, of Wickliffe, passed away on Monday, May 5, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah. Bonnie was born in Wickliffe on Nov. 23, 1943, to the late Woodrow and Thelma Burnett Wilson.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Wickliffe.
Bonnie loved to be outdoors by enjoying a peaceful walk or watching the birds that would frequent her bird feeders. She also loved music, especially gospel and country music.
Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Rick (Debra) Sullivan of Paducah and David (Joyce) Sullivan of Wickliffe; and one grandchild, Christian Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Neal Sullivan; a sister, Dorothy Johnson; a brother, Charles Wilson; and her parents.
Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Richard Pigg officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Blandville. Visitation will be held from noon until the service time of 2 p.m.at the funeral home. Expressions of Sympathy may be made in memory of Bonnie Sullivan to Mercy Health Hospice; PO Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002.
