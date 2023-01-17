BARDWELL — Bonnie Earl Tolbird, 91, of Bardwell, died at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.
Bonnie was born on June 14, 1931, to Escle and Deelie Hardison Rials. She was a member of Mississippi Baptist Church in Bardwell.
Bonnie graduated beauty school in 1959 and worked as a beautician in Bardwell for many years. She was the owner and operator of Bonnie’s Beauty Shop. Following retirement from her beauty shop, Bonnie helped her grandson, Ricky, as a cook for The Hut in Bardwell for several years.
She is survived by one son, Andy Tolbird and wife Beth of Hollywood, Florida; one granddaughter, Kate Prince of West Paducah; two great-grandsons, Alex Prince and wife Chloe of Bardwell and Seth Prince of Benton; two sisters, Beth Bowles and husband Dan of Bardwell, and Mary Graves of Murray; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Tolbird; one daughter, Judy Prince; one grandson, Ricky Prince; one sister, Dora Watts; one brother, Sonny Rials; and her parents.
Private family services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
