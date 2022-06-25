Bonnie Crawford, 62, of Paducah, passed away Thursday June 23, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She was a member of Southland Baptist Temple. She was devoted a UK Basketball fan.
She is survived by one son, Nate (Brittany) Crawford of Paducah; two sisters, Patty Estes of Marion, June Patterson of Paducah; two brothers, Larry Patterson and J.W. Patterson of Carlisle, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Will Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Crawford; parents, William Taylor Patterson and Lilly Louise Smith; and one brother, William Patterson Jr.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday June 28, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev Jimmy Franks officiating. Interment will be Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
