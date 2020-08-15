MURRAY — Bonnie Jo Baker, 76, of Murray, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Born on February 15, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Abe and Ruth Hall Baker, she worked as an airline attendant for United Airlines and Eastern Airlines. She later moved to Murray where she worked as a taxi driver and an election judge. She was of the Jewish faith.
She is survived by a son, James Hurless, of Allen, Texas; a daughter, Rebecca Hurless, of Ashland, Virginia; two sisters, Barbara L. Baker, of Indianapolis, Beverly A. Berman, of Chicago; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be left online at imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is handling arrangements.
