BENTON — Bonita Kay Wyatt, 71, of Benton, died at 8:29 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a teacher and retired from Trigg County High School. She attended Glendale Road Church of Christ in Murray.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Philip Wyatt; her mother, Evelyn Jordan; two sons, Scott Wyatt of Medina, Tennessee, and Dr. Todd Wyatt of Searcy, Arkansas; a daughter, Amy Nelson of Benton; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bryan Jordan.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens, U.S. 641 North, Murray. John Dale and Mark Hurt will officiate. There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.collier
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Foundation of Kentucky, 1201 Story Ave., Suite 205, Louisville, KY 40206.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.