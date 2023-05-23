PRINCETON — Bonita Louise Moore, 77, of Princeton, died May 7, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Arrangements were incomplete at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.

Service information

May 31
Memorial Graveside
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
11:00AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
East Green St.
Princeton, KY 42445
