CALVERT CITY — Bobbye A. Sanders Fowler of Calvert City, passed away 6:05 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
Bobbye was born October 14, 1936, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to Thomas S. and Emma Sanders. Her family followed the Dam Construction to Kentucky where they resided in the Briensburg community.
Bobbye met the love of her life Robert O. Fowler while working in Emment Armstrong’s strawberry patch. Robert decided he wanted to meet that pretty girl and stole her sailor hat to get her attention. They married 61 years ago on June 20, 1959. They have two daughters, Natalie Johnston, husband Mike and Lori Waldrop, husband Scott. In addition to Robert and her daughters she is survived by a sister, Jean Wells.
Bobbye was a longtime member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her church and attended faithfully. She was a member of the Marshall County Senior Citizens where she had many friends. Bobbye was a homemaker and stayed at home to care for her children. She was a good Christian wife and Mother and led her family by Christian example.
Bobbye loved her grandchildren, Amy Johnston, Jamie Johnston Moore and Seth Waldrop, all of Sharpe and Megan Waldrop Sears of Paducah and great-grandchildren Lila, Ezra and Phoebe Waldrop and Reagan Sears. She enjoyed playing games, coloring and reading to them as they joined her for naps.
Visitation will be held at Collier Funeral Home from 5 — 8:00 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be at Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Chris Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Briensburg Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, PO Box 1429, Glendale KY 40047.
