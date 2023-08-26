FLORENCE — Bobby Williams, 84, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. He was born in Arlington on Oct. 21, 1938, to Moody and Lula Pearl Williams (nee Spraggs).
Bobby was a 1956 graduate from Central High School in Clinton. Bobby also graduated from the School of Banking of the South at LSU. He later went on to Memphis State University, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduating in 1992.
Bobby spent 30 years as executive vice president of Memphis Bank and Trust, later First American Bank, and spent 10 years as president and CEO of SouthTrust Bank of Central Alabama. He later retired in Dec. of 2003.
Bobby was very involved in his community. Most recently, he was a member of Florence United Methodist Church. In his earlier years, Bobby served as the chairman for the Shelby County March of Dimes, past president for Memphis Advertising Federation, recipient of the Arthritis Foundation Distinguished Service Award, past president of Greater Lake Martin Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, and past president of Operation Downtown Alexander City, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Williams; father, Moody Williams; and mother, Lula Pearl Williams.
Bobby is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Randy) Goode, Debra (Casey) Howard; son, Keith Barker; grandchildren, Kaitlin Allen, Paige Allen, Abbey Howard, Reid Howard, Spencer Goode, Hailey Vail; brother, Danny (Cindy) Williams; and a host of other family members and friends.
In loving memory of Bobby, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road Edgewood, Kentucky, 41017.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
