METROPOLIS, Ill. — We are sad to announce that on Nov. 13, 2021, we had to say goodbye to Bobby Wade Mathis, 44, of Metropolis, Illinois. Bobby was born on Nov. 1, 1977, in Mayfield, Kentucky. He was the son of Terry and Linda Mathis.
A service celebrating Bobby’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Blankenbaker and Rev. David Siere officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Bobby loved spending time with his family and friends and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid sports and wrestling fan, and was a dedicated employee at Jimmy Johns.
Surviving are his siblings, Melanie (Dustin) Morris, of Metropolis, Maegan (Charles) Sims, of Canton, North Carolina, Daylon Jackson, of Metropolis; loving uncle to Drew Morris and Andy Sims; grandson to Jeanette (Bob) Hendrickson, of Benton, Kentucky; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bobby was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Kittie Mathis and Billy Hardison.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Bobby’s name to Camp Mac Scholarship Fund, c/o Union Baptist Association, P.O. Box 29, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Morris, Charles Sims, David Wolff, Daryl Lindsey, James Lindsey, Barry Howell, and Daylon Jackson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
