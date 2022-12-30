Bobby W. Tabor, 50, of Paducah, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born the son of the late Bill G. Tabor and the late Joyce K. Tabor. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and always lived life to the fullest. He will be forever loved and missed. He was of the Christian faith.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Free Spirit Biker Church in Paducah with Josh Baker officiating. There is no visitation scheduled. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
