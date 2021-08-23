BENTON — Bobby Lee Thorn, 75, of Benton, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Thorn was a retired iron worker and member of Local 782. He was a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Lovett) Thorn; a stepson, Darryl Tubbs of Martin, Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Donna Adams of Martin; two sisters, Janice McGregor of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Mary Keats of Dover, Tennessee; four stepgrandchildren;and a stepgreat-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Dwain Tubbs; four brothers; a sister; and a stepgrandson.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
