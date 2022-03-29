MURRAY — Bobby Gene Simmons, 66, of Murray, formerly of Clinton, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith and had been employed at the J.U. Kevil Center and WATCH, Inc. of Murray.
He is survived by his brothers, Albert Simmons of Clinton, Silas Simmons of Florida, Michael Simmons of Fulton, and Walter Simmons of Arlington, Texas, and a sister, Eary Simmons of Rio Vista, California, and several nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Cardie Sr. and Alberta Rosetta Hicks Simmons and a brother, Cardie Simmons, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Tony Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.
Friends may call after noon Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
