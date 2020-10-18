FOLSOMDALE — Bobby Joe Rogers, 90 of Folsomdale, died Friday October 15, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church, an Army veteran,, and a retired employee from Martin Marietta Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Chapman Rogers; a son, Mark (Tammy) Rogers of Mayfield; two brothers, Edward Rogers of Mayfield and Ezra Rogers Jr. of Florida; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lettie Jackson Glover; father, Ezra Rogers; and a brother.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday October 19, 2020, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Wayne Berry will officiate. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery in Folsomdale. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Sunday October 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.