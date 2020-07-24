Bobby Ray Green, 84, of West Paducah went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home after a long journey from a stroke and Parkinson’s, with his loving family at his side.
He was a member of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and men’s Bible study. One of his favorite scriptures was 2 Timothy 4-7; I have fought the good fight, I have kept the faith, and finished the course.
Bobby never saw a stranger and always wanted to help others. He was dearly loved by all of his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife on Amtrak to Seattle, Washington, to visit his sister Myrtle, and saw many beautiful sights. He also enjoyed road trips out West. He enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, football and NASCAR racing, and playing basketball with the Kentucky Pioneers. He loved spending time with his family and friends. HE enjoyed being with friends of the Coffee club at Pugh’s Midway. He was always coming up with something witty and funny.
Bobby graduated from Heath High School in 1955. He then worked as a telegraph operator for ICGRR, and later retired from BH Green & Son Construction.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy Bristoe Green; two daughters, Rhonda Cathey and husband, Derryl, and Tammy Turner and husband, Ben; three grandchildren, Trey Turner of Paducah and friend, Ali Morgan, Jarrett Cathey and wife, Rachel of Greenwood, Indiana, April Cathey of Louisville; one sister, Frances Dalli of Paducah; two cousins, Barbara Jerrell and husband, Bob, of Alabama, and Jean Leech and husband, William, of Mississippi; four sisters-in-law, Glenda Newton, Phyllis Franklin, Lawanda Brown and husband, Larry, and Rita Brown and husband, Don; brother in law Jimmie Bristoe, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Lillie Griggs Green; three brothers, James Orvil, William Herman, and Edward; two sisters, Myrtle Watne and Alta Mae Gurdon.
Service will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Brother Larry Buchanan officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the service following. Burial will be in the Palestine Cemetery in West Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Stroke Association. 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200. Chicago, IL 60606; Parkinson’s Foundation; 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800. Miami, FL 33131; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
In compliance with Health and Public Safety Directives, we appreciate your help in maintaining COVID-19 restrictions.
His wife would like to extend a special thank you to all of his family, friends, neighbors, and Home Health and Hospice nurses for their committed care and love during his illness.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
