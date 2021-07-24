BURKLEY — Bobby Leon Sutton, 80, of Burkley, passed peacefully, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was of the Baptist faith, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
His career started with GM&O Railroad and he retired from Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. After retiring he attended barbering school and barbered for 16 years, before retiring July 2004.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and his true passion was cars.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances (Kay) Sutton; three daughters, Elizabeth (Leroy) Harper of West Paducah, Tammy (Bob) Tankersely of Benton, and Kellye Knight of Calvert City; six grandchildren, Sara (Kerry) Mansfield, Adam Harper, Ethan Harper, Lakyn Thorn, Dylan Tankersley and Adrian Sutton; six great-grandchildren, Katherine Mansfield, Julia Mansfield, Cooper Harper, Lucy Thorn, Trudy Thorn and Harrison Thorn; one sister, Janet Lee Vaughn of Mayfield; two brothers, Ronnie (Janice) Sutton of Kevil, and George Sutton of Bardwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Talmage and Pearl Sutton; and grandparents, Elvis and Margie Lindsey, all of Burkley.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., David Copeland officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
