POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Bobby Leon Anderson, 74, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.
Bobby was born on January 31, 1947, to Otey and Lillie (Davis) Anderson in Paducah, Kentucky. He married Charlet (Campbell) on June 28, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bobby was a member of the last graduating class of Lincoln High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He went on the receive a certificate in radiology from West Kentucky Vocational & Technical College. Bobby was a proud member of the United States Navy. He served in Vietnam as well as the Persian Gulf War. Some of Bobby’s greatest joys in life were listening to music and traveling the world. He also enjoyed working around the yard. Bobby was a believer of Christ and had accepted him into his heart.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Charlet; four children, Dante (Marvetta) Anderson of Aubrey, Texas, Michael C. Anderson of Indiana, TaShaura “Missy” Anderson of Paducah, Chiquita (Marcus) Warren of Memphis, Tennessee; two sisters, Geneva Fisher of Paducah and Ruth Ann Jones of Lavergne, Tennessee; four brothers, William Earl Anderson, Rev. Alfred Lee (Sheila) Anderson, Perry Marcus (Sandra) Anderson, and Darrell Boise Anderson all of Paducah; one uncle, Tom P. (Beverly) Wright, Jr.; nine grandchildren, LeBran, MaiSan, A’jiyah, A’Moz, Az’mon, Marcus Jr., Makayla, Brittany, and Briona; one goddaughter, Benise Holt Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Otey and Lillie; grandparents, Rosie R. and Tom P. Wright, Sr., Thurston A. Anderson, and Andrew Davis; five brothers, Otey Eugene, Nathaniel, James, John Wesley, Jimmy and Larry Anderson
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Willow Ridge Funeral & Cremation Services in Poplar Bluff with officiating by Louis Moore. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Willow Ridge Funeral & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Bobby Leon Anderson.
