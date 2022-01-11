Bobby L. Ford, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Bobby was born in Calvert City on Aug. 18, 1941, to the late Carrie Angle Ford. He owned and operated Ford Construction for more than 30 years. Bobby enjoyed spending time hunting and watching UK basketball. He will be remembered as caring and quiet with a funny sense of humor. Bobby was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Moore Ford, of Paducah; his daughter, Holly Cowan and husband, Perry, of Nashville, Tennessee; son-in-law, Frank Albert, of Paducah; two sisters, Inez Darnell (Richard), of Calvert City and Joyce Bohannon (Claude), of Brewers; three grandchildren, Connor, Lillian and Nolan Cowan, all of Nashville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Albert; brother, Cliff Ford and his mother.
A funeral service for Bobby will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Bobby’s name to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or visit www.stjo.org.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.