BENTON — Bobby Joel Henson, 88, of Benton, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and then worked for WPSD, the KET network, and for the Paducah Board of Education. Born Sunday, July 15, 1934 in Marshall County, he was the son of the late James W. Henson and the late Mildred (Turner) Henson.
He is survived by his sons, Jon Mark Henson, wife Sharla, of Benton; Jeffrey Clay Henson, wife Sheryl, of Hearne, Texas; Joel Kelly Henson, wife Cynthia Jill, of Benton; and seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Phyllecia (Sutherland) Henson and one brother.
A public graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Darnall Cemetery with the John Sales officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Darnall Cemetery, Benton.
There will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be sent to: New Pathways For Children, P.O. Box 10 Melber, KY, 42069.
To send flowers to the family of Bobby Henson, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.