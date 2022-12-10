BENTON — Bobby Joel Henson, 88, of Benton, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and then worked for WPSD, the KET network, and for the Paducah Board of Education. Born Sunday, July 15, 1934 in Marshall County, he was the son of the late James W. Henson and the late Mildred (Turner) Henson.

To send flowers to the family of Bobby Henson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 12
Graveside
Monday, December 12, 2022
12:00PM
Darnall Cemetery
Darnall Cemetery Road
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In