Bobby Joe Walker, 86, of West Paducah, passed away at 8:53 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born on April 2, 1935, in Paducah, to the late Jesse Walker and Maude Wagster Walker. Bobby was a retired machinist from Precision Machine Shop and a member of Heartland Church. He served in the United States Army.
Bobby is survived by his wife 62 years, Billie Hatler Walker; two daughters, Angelia Thompson and husband, Stanley, of Paducah and Dorinda Lee and husband, Robert, of Hopkinsville; four grandchildren, Crystal (John) Barrs, Sarah (Scott) Hazelrigg, Sandra (Larry) Ashford and Jonathan (Katie) Lee; four great-grandchildren, Cayden Tallent, Trey Ashford, Koltan Lee, and Cable Hazelrigg; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, three brothers and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Stan Durrett officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Gideons International, Paducah East Camp, P.O. Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
