Bobby Joe Poat

Bobby Joe Poat, 81, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Born July 29, 1940, he was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Bobby graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1959 to March 1962. His tour of duty was extended during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Bobby married his childhood friend, Sandy, who he met in 1949, and they were married for 59 years.

Service information

Jul 23
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, July 23, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Jul 23
Visitation
Saturday, July 23, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
