Bobby Joe Poat, 81, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Born July 29, 1940, he was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Bobby graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1959 to March 1962. His tour of duty was extended during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Bobby married his childhood friend, Sandy, who he met in 1949, and they were married for 59 years.
Bobby worked as general manager for Rental Uniform Services in Springfield, Missouri, from 1963-68. Returning to Paducah, he worked for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and UMV from 1969 to 2002. Bobby was an avid UK basketball fan and he enjoyed camping, fishing, deep sea fishing and pheasant hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Poat of Paducah; one son, Dr. Wade Poat and wife, Angie Burnett Poat of Boaz; granddaughters, Hallie Poat Davis and husband, Landon Davis of Paducah, Danni Poat of Boaz; sister, Betty Anderson of Paducah; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Martin Poat and Ruby Reed Poat of Paducah; and grandparents, Iwo and Nellie Poat of Boaz, and Walter and Ruth Reed of Paducah.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
