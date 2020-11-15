MARSHALL COUNTY — Bobby Joe “Butch” Summers, 73, of Marshall County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beth Summers. They were married for 53 years and she fondly holds memories of him as a loving husband and father.
He is also survived by his mother, Helen (Harper) Summers and is preceded in death by his father, Tom Summers.
Bobby Joe and Beth have one son, Paul Coley Summers and his wife, Sherry. The grandchildren include Chris Drake, Robert Skipworth, Keri Szarka and Samantha Powell along with numerous great-grandchildren.
There is also Bobby Joe’s one brother, Michael Lee Summers and wife Debra, who have a daughter, Autumn. Bobby Joe is survived by his sister-in-law, Lynne Pearcey and husband Ed, along with a nephew, Eric Goodykoontz.
Bobby Joe served 11 years in the military, was a Kentucky Colonel, Duke of Paducah and worked with the Boy Scouts. He was the past President of the William Clark Market House Museum, as an enthusiast of Paducah history and collector of all things pertaining to Paducah, he received the Director’s Historical Award for leadership of the museum.
He worked for 30 years for BellSouth Telephone Company in Paducah and services for several years as a Paducah Realtor and author for Collector Books Inc. He was also a loyal member of Reidland Church of Christ.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to William Clark Market House Museum, 121 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com. Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
