MAYFIELD — Bobby High Turner, 80, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Blues Hill, Tennessee, and lived in Arkansas, Louisiana, Germany, and Bowling Green, before settling in Mayfield.
Bob’s career began by completing OCS (Officer Candidate School) in the U.S. Army. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he began learning how to manage a textile factory after his mother had gotten him a job in hers. From there, he set a goal of owning his own factory, starting with nothing and achieving his dream with a small factory in the early ’70s. Turner Industries specialized in high-quality cotton sportswear and eventually grew to provide goods for such celebrities as Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Rogers, and Luciano Pavaratti (who required special-made shirts in a 6-XL), along with professional football teams and the Hooters chain of restaurants. His sportswear line was especially popular in Germany and Great Britain, where he operated distribution centers.
Bob came to Mayfield after being invited to visit by Mary Propes (then director of the Mayfield Chamber of Commerce and who introduced him to his wife, Johanna). He started a second Turner factory in Wingo and took over South Highland County Club in the late ’80s in a business deal for which it served as collateral and on which he had to foreclose. After selling Turner Industries to Fruit of the Loom, he purchased many rental properties in Graves County and developed The Fountainhead in his “retirement,” where he built his house and another before moving on to his next project.
Bob is a Christian and has been a member of many denominations throughout his life, including Presbyterian, Church of Christ, Baptist, and non-denominational. He was never shy about discussing his faith and had absolutely no fear of passing on to a better, more perfect life to take up his beloved “projects” again. He was instrumental in helping to start His House Ministries, which he said was probably the lifetime accomplishment in which he felt the most pride. His Mayfield factory served as His House’s first location until the membership outgrew it.
Bob is survived by his wife, Johanna Pryor Fox Turner; three children, Bobby Greg Turner of Mayfield, Christopher Wan (Laurie) Turner of Pensacola, Florida, and Katharina Lorraine (Oliver) Luckmann of Mayfield, along with two stepsons, Matthew Tyler (Carina) Fox and Lee Pryor (Jennifer) Fox. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and a beloved fur baby, Beauregard. Katharina’s mother, Marlene Knab, of Crailsheim, Germany, has also been a very special and dear friend to both Bob and Johanna for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Laura Turner; his first wife, Doris Ann Turner; and one grandson, Chadwick Turner.
Bob always enjoyed saying that everyone who knew him would throw a party when he died. To honor that belief, we are bypassing a traditional funeral and having a short prayer service at his family cemetery in Blues Hill, Tennessee, on Tuesday, March 16. When conditions permit, we plan a memorial service with family and close friends invited to share their favorite “Bobfather” stories and reminisce about an incredible man who never stopped teaching and who touched an innumerable number of lives.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation in his memory to Galilean Home Ministries (https://galileanhome.org/donate/), PO Box 880, Liberty, KY 42539 or Shenk Legacy Endowment (https://www.emm.org/), PO Box 8617, Lancaster, PA 17604-8617. If you have read this far, we thank you for caring and for your interest.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of local arrangements.
