Bobby F. Browning, 76, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Bobby worked as a correctional officer of the State of Kentucky. He enjoyed playing golf and all sports. He was a volunteer at Mineral Mounds Golf Course.
Surviving is his wife, Connie Browning of Paducah; two daughters, Jaclyn B. Sutton and Jessica Perdun Allbritten; three siblings; three grandchildren, Austin, Tiffany, and AbbyJo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Moss and Edith Browning; and nine siblings.
He will be cremated per his wishes and no services will be held.
