KEVIL — Bobby Earl Lanier, 81, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Bobby served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was the Commander of The American Legion Post 3 of La Center for 10 years. He retired from Modine after 20 years of employment and was manager at Ferrell Gas of La Center for 22 years. Bobby was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. His passion in life started back in 1979 and presently was still involved in harness racing his standard breed horses.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Florence Lanier of Kevil; one son, Paul Lanier and his wife Claudia of Kevil; a daughter, Rita Crabtree and her husband Joe of Kevil; three grandchildren, Bobby Joe Crabtree of Kevil, Justin Crabtree of Kevil, and Tanner Lanier of Kevil, five step-grandchildren, James Kelley, Brandon Lynn, Justin Lynn, Brittaney Vines and Amanda Shafer; one sister, Gayle Clark and her husband Harold of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hallie Tomlin Lanier.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Rev. Troy Deweese officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan, 3, 2021 at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center from 4-8 p.m.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
