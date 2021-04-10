Bobby E. Morse, 86, of Paducah, passed away April 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bobby was born Oct. 20, 1934, to the late Earl and Agnes (Reedus) Morse in Pope County, Illinois. He was in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 during that time he traveled all over Europe. Bobby was a Deacon at the Bryant Ford Baptist Church in Paducah. He worked at Barnes Lumber until 1997. Bobby enjoyed piddling around the farm. He loved to play games with family and was very competitive while still maintaining his fun personality. Bobby and his wife, Helen (Wise) Morse, just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Helen Morse; sister, Frances Ethridge; four sisters-in-law; one brother in law; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Illinois. Bro. W.H. Shumaker will conduct the service. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at New Liberty Cemetery in Eddyville, Illinois.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff on the 3rd floor at Baptist Health Paducah.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made: Pope County Senior Citizens, PO Box 246, Golconda, IL 62946.
