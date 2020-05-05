Bobby Dockery, 71, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home in West Paducah.
He worked at Michaels hardware store and was a member of Lovelaceville Methodist Church.
He is survived by numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elinor Dockery (Watson).
Private services will be held at a later date. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.