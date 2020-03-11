Bobby Craine, 74, of Paducah, formerly of Pope County, Illinois, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Revs. Clay Blankenbaker and Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Bobby was retired from USEC as a maintenance supervisor. He was an Air Force veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Sharon (Walter) Craine; two daughters, Bobbie Renee Craine-O’Brien and husband Shawn and Jennifer Craine; two sons, Robert Andrew Craine and Michael Anthony Craine; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Sonja Sue Shorb and husband Delmar; one brother, Noble Eugene Craine; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble Taylor and Naomi Mae (Isaacs) Craine; one daughter, Alisa Craine; one granddaughter, Carson Paige Oakley.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bobby’s name to Project Hope PO Box 125 Metropolis, IL 62960 or First Baptist Church Building Fund 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers: Mike Steger, Bob Konemann, Nate Stephens, Ricky Bunch, Tim King, Andy Craine.
