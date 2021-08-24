Bobby “Archie” Campbell, 71, of Paducah, formerly of Central City, died on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a retired train conductor for P&L Railroad and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Campbell is survived by a son, Jack Campbell of Mayfield; a brother, Jeff Campbell of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother. His parents were Dave and Alene Lee Campbell.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Brooks officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Diabetes Association, Memorial and Honor Program, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
You can send a hug, a message to the family and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
