Bobby C. Horning, 88, of Reidland, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Horning was a retired Electronic Technician for Burroughs Corporation, Veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War and a 42-year member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Verna Nell Horning of Reidland; daughter, Brenda C. Dillworth and husband Wade of Reidland; son, Bruce C. Horning and wife Joisana of Miami, Florida; three grandchildren, Drew Hawkins, Evan Dillworth and Sophia Horning; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wirt H. Horning and Lela Pearl (Davis) Horning; one sister, Jetta Titzer; and one brother, William Horning.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Crittenden County with Rev. Willis Henson officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
