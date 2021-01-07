Bobby Byrd, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Byrd was a Truck Driver and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his life partner, Hannah Williams of Paducah; one son, Dale (Kim) Byrd of Wasiki, Illinois; step-son, Mark Williams of Murphysboro, Illinois; two daughters, Pat (Mike) Owen of Manchester, Tennessee, Deanna (Mike) Clark of La Center; two step-daughters, Robin James of Paducah, June (Chuck) Sanson of Paducah; two sisters, Peggy (Kenneth) Harper of Paducah, Mary Ann (Delmon) Casey of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Nelson Byrd and Pamela Lorraine (Winfield) Byrd; wife, Letha (Bouland) Byrd.
Celebration of Life services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Highland Baptist Church with the Revs. Richard Beck and Mike Owen officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Highland Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
