Bobby Benard Scott died peacefully at his home on Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by his family, including his wife of 63 years, Joyce Taylor Scott. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served multiple tours in the Pacific and Australia. He was particularly proud of serving on the U.S.S. Bradford.
He was a retired engineer. He had worked for Tennessee Valley Authority, then worked on the construction of multiple power plants throughout the United States. While working in Massachusetts, he was a proud member of the minuteman militia and participated in numerous reenactments. Bobby and Joyce returned to Paducah in 1992. He was active in the local arts community and was known by many as the Kentucky Broom Man.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Joyce; three daughters, Renee and her husband Craig Jones of Zionsville, Indiana, Rhonda Witwer of Decatur, Illinois, and Robyn Scott of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Mallory Jones of Washington, D.C., Taylor and her husband Brian DeGiulio of Detroit, Michigan, Amanda Witwer of East Lansing, Michigan, and Jack Jones of Zionsville, Indiana; and many friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Lone Oak United Methodist Church with Rev. Conner Williams and Rev. William Roberts officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the church.
You may share a “Hug From Home,” leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
