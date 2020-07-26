On Friday, July 17, 2020, Bobby B. Moss, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 89. Bobby was a member at the Benton Church of Christ along with his family.
Bobby was born on May 17, 1931 in Ballard County, to George Frank and Ora Moss, where his nickname soon became “Black Bob.” Bobby’s family lived on a large farm on Mosstown Road, down the road from the Dean and Cozette Simmons family. On Jan. 31, 1955, he married Donna June Phillips and they had three children, Joni, Monty and Lynndy. They established their home on a large farm in Marshall County, on Phillips Road, across from the parents of his wife.
Bobby chose to raise his family in Marshall County, but made sure his family knew of his heritage in Ballard County, along with his own family and friends, such as the Bob Walker family and the Don Simmons family, and many others they grew to love. Bobby made sure his children held great memories of their Ballard County grandparents, spending time with them, their aunts and uncles and many cousins. The blessings he bestowed on his family are enormous, and they were so blessed having him as their father.
Bobby was a boiler operator at Shawnee Steam plant, then General Tire in Mayfield until he retired. On his off hours, he worked a huge farm, all the time pulling his family in to learn the meaning of hard work. Bobby also helped all his children build homes on the corners of his farm. He worked with his son in construction, only to go home at lunch, eat, rest a couple hours and return to his plant job. Bobby believed in hard work and pushed to make sure his family too, understood. He planted three big gardens each year and any left over that did not fit their freezers, were shared with many friends, families and neighbors. Bobby could take Cub tractor parts and literally build a Cub himself. He knew Cub tractors like the back of his hand, and serviced many at his home coming from all across our tri-state areas.
Bobby never met a stranger either. He loved everyone, and taught his children to as well. He knew just because two human beings may think differently, did not mean either was bad. He taught his children to always look for the good in others and build on that. He held a heart of gold, and if he saw someone in need, stranded, etc. he held no other choice in his heart but to help them. He taught his children to use their heart before any final decisions and if they did this, they could peacefully rest at night. He loved his family more than himself, and demonstrated it every singe day of his life.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, mother, three sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his wife Donna and children, Joni Swift, Monty Moss and wife Gwen, Lynndy Moss and wife Missy, six grandchildren Blake Moss and wife Jessica, Kalib Swift and wife Keeley, Tyler Moss and wife Megan, Keatyn Swift Wright and husband Nick, Destyn Moss and Chanlee Moss. Also nine great-grandchildren, Haley, Sylas, Kash, Memphis, Kolt, Monroe, Madeline, Kambree and Lawson. Bobby is also survived by two sisters, Ann Tubbs and Ruth Meddings, including hundreds of nieces and nephews near and far whom he loved.
Due to COVID-19, Bobby’s funeral was held graveside at the family’s cemetery with only family and a handful of close friends with preacher Mark Ray officiating. Bobby loved bluegrass and gospel music and taught it to his children at an early age. It was only fitting that his son, Monty, grandson, Kalib, great-grandson, Kolt, and friends, Mitch Portis and Benny Watkins provided him with the only send off he would have wanted, all playing and singing in his honor. Both sons and all three grandsons spoke.
Dad, you will forever be our HERO! I hope you are witnessing the great marks you have left on your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives, because we will long hear them say, “granddaddy wouldn’t like that!” “WE LOVE YOU SOOOO!” with loving memories, your family.
