BENTON — Bobbie Sue Travis, 91 of Benton, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Born Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Wm. Boss Dunn and the late Lola Ann (Darnell) Dunn. She was the wife of the late John Roy Travis.
She was a homemaker and a member of Briensburg Church of Christ.
Surviving are sons, Keith and wife Joan Travis of Benton; Barry and wife Jill Travis of Calvert City; and grandchildren, Julia Lyles of Benton, James Travis of Austin, David Travis of Jackson, Tennessee, Garrett Travis wife Blair of Calvert City; and great -grandchildren, Addison Lyles, Austin Lyles and Avery Lyles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Ralph Myers.
A Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, with John Dale officiating.
Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Calvert City Convalescent Center, PO Box 7 Calvert City, KY 42029.
