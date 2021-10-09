MARION — Bobbie Ross Brasher, 82, of Marion, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at home in Crittenden County.
Mrs. Brasher was born Aug. 26, 1939, to Ross and Naomi (Cox) Brown. She was retired from Potter and Brumfield in Marion.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Johnson (Doug) of Marion; son, Wade Brasher of Owensboro; sisters, Kathy Nelson (Jim) of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Ada Peck (David); grandchildren, Perry McDowell, Brad McDowell, Nicholas Johnson, Meagan Brasher and Morgan Loxley; great grandchildren, Logan McDowell, Lucas McDowell, Lucian McDowell, Eryn McDowell, Audry McDowell, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson and Dawson Johnson; and great-great grandchildren, Wilder Stoner, Cami Loxley and Liam Loxley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. E. Brasher; sons, Perry Brasher, James Brasher and Gary Brasher; grandson, Michael Brasher; sisters, Dorothy Patton, Clara Fulks, Edna Calvert, Jean Fitzgerald and Joyce Williamson; brothers, Johnny Brown and Chester Brown; and her parents, Ross and Naomi Brown.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem with the Bros. Terry Brown and Larry Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Asbridge Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Memorial condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
