Bobbie Joe Ford, 89, of West Paducah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Ford was a retired tow boat engineer and a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved reading Louis L’Amour westerns and doing crosswords. He kept his family entertained by telling funny stories from his childhood.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Menser Ford; four children, Greg Ford of West Paducah, Kim Ford of West Paducah, Linda (Bill) Nash of Grand Rivers, and Donna (Tony) Record of Kevil; three grandchildren, Jill Ford, Kent Wray, and Parker (Amanda) Tilford all of West Paducah; five great-grandchildren, Autumn Ivy and Braden Ivy of Kevil, Triton Wray of West Paducah, Mabry Tilford and Maxton Tilford of West Paducah.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
