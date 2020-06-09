On June 7th, 2020, early Sunday morning, God called our Momma, Bobbie Jean Edwards, home.
After the most beautiful week on the farm in years: all her flowers planted and watered by her loving daughter, Jane, the yard mowed, the crops beautiful and green and going in the ground, it was time for her to see Daddy. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother we could have asked for and the number one supporter always. She was always the one who tried to keep peace among all, but we best listen, because she didn’t like not being listened to. Bobbie was an active parent at Concord Elementary and Heath High School. She was always a Heath Pirate. She was a retired social services worker for the State of Kentucky. Bobbie and her late husband, Jimmie, were lifelong members of Concord Methodist Church.
Bobbie is survived by her three children, Jane Edwards Miller and husband, Bill, of Paducah, Donnie Edwards and wife, Shirlonda, of Paducah, and David Edwards of West Paducah; six grandchildren, Justin Edwards (Trish), Caitlin Walters (Jason), Kasondra Brasher (Nathan), Ashley Edwards, Daniel Edwards and Billy Miller (Tara); and eight great-grandchildren, Lily Jane Pace, Alisondra Barnett, Crafton Barnett, Nathaniel Brasher, Isabelle Edwards, Trason Tharp, Brody Miller, and Sebastian Camacho.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 66 years, James L Edwards; her parents D.R. and Pernie Thompson Moody; two brothers, JR Moody and Fritzie Moody; one sister, Carolyn Massey; and one grandson, Jeremy Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Dean Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or Gideons International,
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug, leave a message of sympathy or light a candle.
