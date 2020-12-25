KEVIL — Bobbie Carolyn Woods, 77, passed away at her home Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She attended Victory Baptist Holy Ghost Church and helped her husband farm for 35 years. Bobbie loved her family, her grandchildren said she was the perfect Nanny. She was known for her infectious smile and the sparkle in her eyes. Bobbie enjoyed dancing with her husband every opportunity she got.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 59 ½ years Jack Woods of Kevil; one son, Douglas (Poogie) Woods and wife LeaSha of Paducah; three daughters, Sherry Lanier of Kevil, Donna Kay Yancey and her husband Stuart of Kevil, and Angel Horn and her husband Jimmie of Kevil; three brothers, George Bobo of West Paducah, Tommy Bobo and his wife Beverly of Kevil, Danny Bobo and his wife Lisa of Paducah, one sister, Lois Hines and her husband Ronnie of Cunningham; 10 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mossie Bobo, an infant brother and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, after noon at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, Larry Fraser and Brother Daniel Fraser officiating.
Interment will follow at Palestine Cemetery in West Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Victory Baptist Church, 2456 Mayfield Road, Wickliffe, KY 42087 or Palestine Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry O’Donley, 5005 Bradford Road West Paducah, KY 42086.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.