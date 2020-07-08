BENTON — Bobbie Don Butler, 78 of Benton, KY passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah, KY.
He was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
Surviving are his sisters-in-law, Loretta Turner Butler of Mayfield, KY and Betty Rhorer Butler of Mayfield, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Pearl and Nannie Mae (McNeely) Butler; two brothers, and one sister.
Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Benton Cemetery. Joel Frizzell will officiate. Interment will follow the service.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.