BENTON — Bobbie Frank Smith “Bob”, 90, went to rest in the arms of our Lord and reunite with the love of his life and wife of 66+ years on March 23, 2020. In addition to his wife Wanda (Byers) Smith, he is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Wilma (Cole) Smith, step-father, Oscar Culver and brother, Vernon “Tony” Smith.
He is survived by his children, Glenn Dale Smith of Lakeland, Florida, and Melody Kay Shingler (Gary Wilson) of Grove City, Ohio; his grandchildren, J.D. Smith of North Carolina, Randy Shingler of Wisconsin and Robert Shingler (Jeri), Ryan Shingler and Ali (Kirk) Weiss all of Ohio as well as four great-grandchildren, Anna, Evan, Eliot, and Paige. Bob is also survived by his brother, Tom Smith (Mary) of Benton; sister, Mary Kay Owens (David) of Texas; sister-in-law, Linda Callahan (Charles) of Murray and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was a member a of Palma United Methodist Church. He deeply loved his church family and served as treasurer for many years. He was born on March 12, 1930, in Marshall County, Kentucky. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to Detroit, Michigan where he worked security for Ford Motor Company watching over company executives and providing plant protection. During this time he also served as an auxiliary police officer for seven years. He retired from Ford Motor after 31 years and returned to his beloved home in Kentucky. Bob and Wanda had dated for only three weeks when they married on July 1, 1950 and went on to enjoy 66+ years of marriage raising two children and making many friends along the way. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and was a small plane pilot. He was an avid sports fan especially enjoying a good game of baseball. Bob was a craftsman of woodworking and when something was broken, he was the “go to guy” for fixing it. After the passing of his wife, Bob moved to Grove City, Ohio, where he resided at the time of his death.
A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, with Rev. Ray Chandler officiating. The service can be live streamed or viewed at a later time or date at www.collierfuneralhome.com. Interment to follow at Cole Cemetery.
A special thanks to Julie and those caregivers, therapists and friends who embraced Bob when he made the move to Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palma United Methodist Church or Cole Cemetery.
