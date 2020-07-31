Bob Vogel, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. Bob attended Lone Oak First Baptist Church and was retired from Lockkheed Martin as a Instrument Mechanic. Bob was a member Plain City Masonic Lodge #449 F&AM. He enjoyed History, Hiking and Nature.
Survivors include his wife, Reba Partin Stovall Vogel; one son, Derek Shayne (Steve) Vogel, Atlanta, Georgia; one step-son, Troy (Michelle) Stovall, Murray; one brother, James Clifton (Claudine) Vogel, Paducah; one brother-in-law, Bruce Partin, Paducah; two grandchildren, Seth Stovall and Jillian Stovall; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was his first wife, Marcia Sharon Parker Vogel; parents, Adrian Young Vogel and Leslie Francis Mitchell Vogel.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Private burial will be at Brookhill Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
