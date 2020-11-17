GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Bob Scott, 80, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was retired from Cal-Maine Food in Jackson; Mississippi.
Bob was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis and a member of the Southeastern Poultry Convention.
Bob is survived by his wife, Iva Scott of Germantown; children, Amy Collins (Danny) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Laura Burdeshaw (David) of Decatur, Alabama, and Bobby Scott II (Michele) of Collierville; sister, Dorothy Rogers (Don) of Murray, Kentucky; grandchildren, Megan Collins of Charlotte, North Carolina, Olivia Fraser (Thomas) of Knoxville, Danny Collins (Anna) of Columbus, Georgia, Clay Collins of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tyler Burdeshaw, (Alaina) of Decatur, Alabama, Elaine Burdeshaw of Florence, Alabama, Gracie Scott of Collierville and Lindsey Scott of Collierville, and great-grandchildren, Dodge Collins, Davy Fraser, Margo Fraser and Ruth Ellen Collins.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis with the family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m.. Interment will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Salem Cemetery in Clinton, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to; Clinton Hickman Co Ambulance Service, PO Box 83, Clinton, KY 42031. Donations may only be made by cash, check or money order in his honor.
Brent Taylor — Paul B. McCarver, Funeral Directors of Memphis is in charge of arrangements.
