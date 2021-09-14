LEXINGTON — Bob Richard Walker, 84, of Lexington, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on Sept. 17, 1936 in Bandana. Bob was the co/owner and operator of Lexington Coffee & Tea and was a professional painter prior to Lexington Coffee & Tea. He served in the United States Naval Reserves.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria Del Joyce Walker; daughter, Terri Walker Wood and husband, Jeffrey Wood, of Lexington; two brothers, Donald Lee Walker and wife, Eva, of Paducah and Sam Edd Walker and wife, Sharon, of Oro Valley, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Samuel Walker and Lottie Estell Berry Walker Bub; step-father, Orlie Bub.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Donald Lee Walker officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
