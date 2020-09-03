LA CENTER — Bob Renfrow, 79, of La Center, passed away 10:37 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020.
Bob Renfrow was born to Bailey and Virginia Renfrow on December 31, 1940. His mother instilled in him a love for the Lord, and he professed his faith in Jesus Christ at La Center First Baptist Church as a young boy. Following graduation in 1958 from BMHS, Bob served in the US Army where he was an excellent marksman and was selected to participate on the competitive pistol team. He maintained his love of shooting and he entertained many who witnessed a target practice.
In November of 1962, he married Anna Belle Vaughn at Newton Creek Baptist Church in Ragland. Bob and Anna maintained membership at Newton Creek throughout their marriage. He was an active Freemason, as was his father and grandfather, for 52 years and proudly displayed his membership (Lodge #537).
Bob’s customers and constituents held a special place in his heart. He found joy in serving others. His work ethic and talent for fixing, patching & rebuilding just about anything began as a tank mechanic in the military, continued at Allison General Motors and was further enhanced through seminars, college classes (notably Purdue University) and the school of hard knocks. He owned and operated Renfrow Television and Appliance for more than 50 years.
Bob’s public service spanned several decades where he held the office of Mayor and Council Member for the City of La Center as well as County Magistrate. Bob loved his community and was grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of Ballard County. He especially enjoyed discussing local politics and topics of debate with friends at the BlueGrass Restaurant.
His big smile and warm personality will certainly be missed. However, his influence and legacy will not soon be forgotten. He is survived by his wife Anna; son, Randy (wife Samantha); four grandchildren, Connelly, Charlotte, Noble, and Preston; brothers, Roy (wife Lynn), and Frankie (wife Darlene); sister, Nancy (husband Pat Smithson).
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center with a 7 p.m. Masonic service.
A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center, with Rev. C.W. Barnhill and Rev. Dee Hazlewood, and Rev. Franklin Stone officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to La Center Baptist Church, P.O. Box 239, LaCenter, KY 42056 or Newton Creek Baptist Church, 12800 Ogden Landing Rd, Kevil, KY 42053.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.