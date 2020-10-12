HOPKINSVILLE — Bob McCord, 89, of Hopkinsville, died at 12:04 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Private graveside services were held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Green Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Tucker officiating. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Palmyra, Indiana, he was born February 5, 1931, the son of the late Harvey Ercle McCord and Jessie Jewell O’Brian McCord. He was a retired school teacher and basketball coach for Hopkinsville High School. He was a member of the Kentucky High School Coaches Association and Christian County Retired Teachers Association. He was also a member of Second Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Emerson McCord; his brother, Woodrow McCord; and his sisters, Naomi Willis, Norma Dobbins, Betty West and Francis Anstaett.
Survivors include his brother, Joe (Norma) McCord of Kuttawa, and his sister, Mary Bundy of Canton, Ohio.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.