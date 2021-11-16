Bob Grimm, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 12:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Bob was born on Dec. 20, 1928, to the late George & Cynthia Rawlinson Grimm. Bob attended Tilghman High School. Bob was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He retired from The Paducah Sun after 43 years of service. He was an avid golfer having played in the local tournaments many times. He was a member of the Paducah Country Club for many years. Bob served on the McCracken County Fiscal Court. Bob loved roller skating and wanted his children to learn to skate.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Aimee Warner Grimm; two daughters, Jimma Grimm, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and Jamiee (Richard) Damato, of California; one son, Thomas (Kristen) Grimm, of Nashville, Tennessee: five grandchildren, Givonnie (Stacie) Damato, Caroline Grimm, Sarah Grimm, Thomas Warner Grimm II and Williams Grimm one great-grandson, Chase; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was his parents; one son, Ben Grimm; son-in-law, John Henderson; one sister, Mary Katherine Camady; three brothers, James Grimm, George Harold Grimm and Bill Grimm.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating,. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
