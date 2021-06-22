BENTON — Robert “Bob” Edwards, 90, of Benton, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Born Monday, September 8, 1930, in Marshall County, he was the son of the late Richard F. Edwards and the late Ela Mae (Hamlet) Edwards.
Bob was a retired heavy equipment operator at Pittsburg Metallurgical (SKW Alloys) in Calvert City and was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, June (Etheridge) Edwards of Benton; son, Robert Allen Edwards, wife Sharron of Olive; daughters, Trecia Westlie, husband Al of Aurora, and Denise Kruger of Evansville, Indiana; brother, Russell Edwards of Benton; grandchildren, Jimmy Lovett, Jason Edwards, Josh Edwards, Dustin Kruger and Sara Brown; great-grandchildren, Parker Edwards, Lily Edwards, Katherine Edwards, Elizabeth Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Greyson Kruger, Camille Kruger and Hannah Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ralph Wayne Edwards and Ronald V. Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, Kentucky, with Murray Riley officiating. Interment will follow the service in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Benton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.