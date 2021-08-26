BOAZ — Bob Berkley, 88, of Boaz, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
Mr. Berkley was a retired parts clerk for Midland Enterprises, a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, retired preacher of 40 years at Free Gospel Church in Paducah, and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Symsonia.
He is survived by his two sons, Rodney Berkley and wife Teresa of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Randy Berkley of Paducah; two sisters, Helen (Berkley) Leigh of Paducah, Patsy (Berkley) Griffith of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Justin Berkley, Kristen Summers, Tammy Crass, Jennifer Chillemi; five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, JoAnn (Jackson) Berkley; father, Tellaus Berkley; mother, Carrie (Fisher) Berkley; four brothers, Bill Berkley, T.A. Berkley, Jack Berkley, Jimmy Berkley.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Jim Boyd and family friend, Curtis Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Symsonia Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will be held from noon to service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
