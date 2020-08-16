Billie Jean Mobley McCloud, 91, of Paducah, passed away June 18, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church (located at 3465 Buckner Lane in Paducah) at noon. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service hour.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
