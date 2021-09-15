Blanca Rosa Fiser, 99, of Paducah, died Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Blanca was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith
Blanca is survived by four children, Jeanette Bone, Tony Fiser, Linda Wilkes, and Douglas Fiser; one brother, Jorge Rosa of Puerto Rico; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Van Fiser; her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.
She will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
